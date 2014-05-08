UPDATE 3-Oil edges off three-month lows, eyes on U.S. inventory
* Oil prices have reversed most gains since Dec. 1 (Updates story throughout; previous TOKYO)
MOSCOW May 8 Russia's Foreign Ministry suggested NATO's Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen was "blind" after he wrote he had seen no signs Russia is withdrawing troops from Ukraine's border, Itar-Tass reported on Thursday.
Rasmussen's statement, posted on his Twitter microblog, directly contradicted a statement by President Vladimir Putin made earlier in the day.
"We suggest that the blind familiarise themselves with the May 7 statement of the President," Itar-Tass reported the Foreign Ministry as saying. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Thomas Grove, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
LONDON, March 14 The dollar rose before the start on Tuesday of a Federal Reserve policy meeting expected to raise U.S. interest rates while euro zone government bond yields headed higher as investor nerves over an election in the Netherlands appeared to ease slightly.
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 14 Snow blanketed parts of the northeast United States on Tuesday as a blizzard rolled in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools canceling classes.