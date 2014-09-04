NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 4 NATO Secretary General
Anders Fogh Rasmussen told the Kremlin on Thursday to pull back
Russian troops from Ukraine and to stop supporting rebels in
eastern Ukraine.
"We call on Russia to end its illegal and self-declared
annexation of Crimea," Rasmussen said at a meeting with
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko at the NATO summit near the
Welsh city of Newport.
"We call on Russia to pull back its troops from Ukraine and
to stop the flow of arms, fighters and funds to the
separatists," Rasmussen said. "We call on Russia to step back
from confrontation and take the path of peace."
(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Adrian Croft)