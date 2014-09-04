NEWPORT, Wales Sept 4 German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said at a NATO summit in Wales on Thursday he was moderately optimistic that the crisis in Ukraine was heading towards a de-escalation.

"It would be good and it is urgently necessary for progress to be made in these direct talks here," he told reporters.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and the main pro-Russian rebel leader said they would both order ceasefires on Friday, provided an agreement is signed on a new peace plan to end the five month war in Ukraine's east. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold in Newport; Writing by Michelle Martin in Berlin; Editing by Stephen Brown)