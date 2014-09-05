RYBNIK, Poland, Sept 5 The decision at a NATO summit in Wales to strengthen the alliance's military presence in eastern Europe sends a clear signal to Moscow that NATO's security guarantees for Poland are real, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.

"This is a very powerful signal and our eastern neighbour cannot take this lightly," Tusk told reporters, in an apparent reference to Russia.

"The NATO security guarantees have ceased to be guarantees on paper and are starting to become actual guarantees," he said on a visit to the southern Polish city of Rybnik.