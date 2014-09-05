RYBNIK, Poland, Sept 5 The decision at a NATO
summit in Wales to strengthen the alliance's military presence
in eastern Europe sends a clear signal to Moscow that NATO's
security guarantees for Poland are real, Polish Prime Minister
Donald Tusk said on Friday.
"This is a very powerful signal and our eastern neighbour
cannot take this lightly," Tusk told reporters, in an apparent
reference to Russia.
"The NATO security guarantees have ceased to be guarantees
on paper and are starting to become actual guarantees," he said
on a visit to the southern Polish city of Rybnik.
