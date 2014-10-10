* Lawyer for families says Dutch state liable for damages
* Dutch PM "still furious" investigators cannot reach site
AMSTERDAM, Oct 10 Prime Minister Mark Rutte said
on Friday it was increasingly unlikely Dutch investigators would
be able to reach the Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash zone in
eastern Ukraine due to fighting and the approach of winter.
Speaking at a weekly press briefing, Rutte said he was
"still furious" that the site of the July 17 disaster remained
inaccessible nearly four months after all 298 people onboard
died -- two-thirds of them Dutch nationals.
His comments came after a lawyer representing some of the
relatives of victims said they would seek damages from the Dutch
state for alleged negligence in the aftermath of the disaster.
Experts have been on standby in the region to examine the
crash site, but were only able to get to see a small portion of
the vast area where debris from the MH17 came to earth because
pro-Russian and Ukrainian forces are fighting there.
It is "still not safe enough for Western experts to go and
carry out an investigation there," Rutte said. "My fury has only
grown because we know there is a ceasefire and a buffer zone,
which are not holding."
The aircraft, which was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala
Lumpur, is believed to have been hit by a surface-to-air missile
fired from territory held by pro-Russian separatists.
The separatists and Ukrainian forces "could at least have
enabled the investigators to visit the site to collect human
remains and their possessions," he said.
Earlier on Friday, attorney Bob van der Goen, who represents
dozens of relatives of victims, said the families would hold the
Dutch government liable for unspecified damages.
"They are negligent because of the slowness of the case and
the failure to get to the crash site, which should have been
possible," he said, adding that a letter was sent to the
government on Friday stating their position.
It was the first legal action against the government, which
had been widely praised for its immediate response to the crash.
OXYGEN MASK
Comments by Dutch Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans on
Wednesday about a passenger's body that was discovered wearing
an oxygen mask had been "the last straw" that led to legal
action, Van der Goen said.
Timmermans' comments were interpreted by the families as
meaning victims had been alive longer than previously believed.
The minister apologised and said in a statement on Thursday
that he regretted confronting the families with new information
via the media before they had been informed officially.
"The MH17 disaster goes straight to my heart. I feel deeply
for the families. The last thing I want to do is to increase
their suffering. I shouldn't have said it."
Prosecutors investigating the case said on Thursday that the
information about the mask had not been made public because they
were still "investigating the cause of the crash and the meaning
of the oxygen mask".
The mask did not carry traces of DNA, saliva or fingerprints
of the victim it was found on, prosecutors said, indicating it
might not have been used.
A preliminary report by the Dutch Safety Board said last
month the aircraft broke apart due to high velocity objects,
consistent with theories of a missile strike.
Despite the popular belief that the plane was shot down by a
missile, Rutte said the official position of the Dutch
government remained that "we don't know the cause".
