AMSTERDAM, March 18 The Netherlands will not
cancel a planned trade mission to Russia over the Crimea crisis
unless the European Union decides on economic sanctions against
Moscow, the Dutch prime minister said.
Mark Rutte said on a late-night talk show on Monday that
Economics Minister Henk Kamp's trip in May with a number of
Dutch oil and gas companies would go ahead as planned.
"For now the trip is on," Rutte said.
To date, the European Union has subjected 21 Russian and
Ukrainian officials to visa restrictions and asset freezes for
their roles in the seizure of Crimea from Ukraine.
Brussels has said more measures could follow in coming days
if Russia does not back down and instead formally annexes
Crimea.
"If the Russians do not reverse course, it could be that
these sanctions need to be followed with economic sanctions. In
that case, we will review whether such a (trade) trip would be
appropriate," Rutte said.
