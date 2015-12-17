* EU Commission must decide on gas pipeline's legality
* Russia says Nord Stream is the practical, economic answer
* Eastern Europe, Baltics nervous about Russia dependency
BRUSSELS, Dec 17 EU leaders are set to agree on
Friday that the Nord Stream pipeline extension to double
shipments of Russian gas directly to Germany must abide by EU
anti-monopoly and security of energy supply rules, EU diplomats
said.
Russia's Gazprom, together with a group of
European shareholders, in September signed an agreement to
develop Nord Stream-2, prompting stiff opposition from a group
of EU nations that say the project further destabilises Ukraine
and divides the European Union.
A draft document for the EU summit, seen by Reuters, says
any new infrastructure must "entirely comply" with all EU goals
to diversify energy suppliers, sources and routes and cut
dependency on Russian gas.
"The words 'new infrastructure' refer to Nord Stream-2,
though they don't say so out loud," one diplomat said on
condition of anonymity.
The diplomat expected the wording on pipeline infrastructure
to be adopted in the final version of the document, although it
would then be up to the European Commission, the EU executive,
to act.
So far the Commission has said it is in touch with the
German regulator and that it is in the process of deciding on
the legality of the Nord Stream-2 project.
Alexander Rahr, a Russia expert at a German-Russian forum in
Berlin who advises Gazprom, said Nord Stream-2 was the most
pragmatic solution to shoring up Europe's energy security.
Over the next 15-20 years, he said Europe's own production
would fall and a shift away from coal, the most polluting fossil
fuel, would drive demand for gas.
Referring to opposition to Nord Stream, particularly from
Poland and the Baltic States, which have begun importing
liquefied natural gas (LNG) to curb their dependence on Russian
gas, Rahr said pipeline shipment was cheaper over the long term.
"The Poles and the Balkan states have found ways to receive
LNG," he said. "Let some time pass and see if the
diversification is real. They will come to a point when they
start to count their money."
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by
Dale Hudson)