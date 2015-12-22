(Fixes typo in paragraph 17)
* Backers say new link needed to offset fall in EU gas
output
* EU firms, Gazprom all seek leverage
* Ukraine has been a reliable transit partner for 18 months
By Alissa de Carbonnel and Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Dec 22 Investors are wary of pouring
money into a planned doubling of Gazprom's Nord Stream
gas link to Germany, analysts said, amid doubts about regulatory
approvals and deep political divisions.
Since taps opened five years ago on the first pipeline from
Russia's Baltic coast to Germany, bypassing Ukraine, the gulf
has widened between EU countries angered by Russia's military
actions there and those worried about security of gas supply.
At an emotional summit last week, national leaders said Nord
Stream-2 undercut EU unity against Russia. Only Germany and the
Netherlands backed the project, ministers said.
EU officials have warned investors would be wise to wait for
regulators to rule on Nord Stream-2, and analysts say lenders
might be cautious.
"The European Commission is certainly raising far more
issues than for the original Nord Stream," said Richard
Sarsfield-Hall, senior principal at consultancy Poyry, which
advises energy firms.
"The financial community may take some persuading that the
project is viable."
Even backers of Nord Stream-1 are more sceptical this time
around.
Laszlo Varro, head of gas, coal and power markets at the
International Energy Agency in Paris, said it was a "huge
question" whether Gazprom's investment in Nord Stream-2 could be
recovered, due to stagnating demand in Europe and an expected
surge in liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply.
He added that Kiev had "even in extremely unfavourable
circumstances" delivered all transit deliveries in the last 18
months.
POLITICS VERSUS ECONOMICS VERSUS REGULATION
Already Nord Stream-1 is under-used because EU regulatory
concerns have never been fully resolved.
But backers of the project say there is no legitimate legal
reason to block Nord Stream-2, and German, French, Austrian and
Anglo-Dutch firms partnering Gazprom want access to reliable,
competitively-priced gas supplies to compensate for declining
European production.
Russia supplies around a third of the EU's gas, roughly half
of which is shipped via Ukraine.
"The energy community takes the view that 'listen I have had
it with these (Ukrainian) guys; we are the people who suffer
when there are problems, not the politicians," said Jonathan
Stern, chairman of the Natural Gas Research Programme at the
Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.
Industry sources say the firms involved - E.ON
and Wintershall, Shell, OMV and
Engie - also see side benefits as they negotiate new
contracts with Gazprom and push for spot pricing, rather than
long-term contracts pegged to higher oil prices.
Wintershall and Shell said in emails that Nord Stream-2
would increase flexibility and security of supply.
For Russia's Gazprom, the pipeline is part of a quest to cut
some $2 billion in transit fees it pays Ukraine annually and to
maintain its grip on the European market.
Tim Boersma, a fellow at Washington's Brooking's
Institution, saw an economic rationale. "Nord Stream-2
inevitably lowers the transit costs on the current routes," he
said.
Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev put it more
bluntly, telling reporters in Brussels that blocking Nord
Stream-2 would be "a shot in the foot" especially for Gazprom's
European clients.
Russia says it wants the pipeline by 2019, when its transit
contract with Ukraine expires, although industry sources say
that is optimistic.
One Gazprom source predicted Germany would make the project
happen: "Things will be as the Germans decide," the source said
on condition of anonymity.
But German government sources said Chancellor Angela Merkel
might not be ready to fight for the pipeline expansion and it
would not be the first project to be only a pipe dream.
Russia last year announced it was scrapping the South Stream
pipeline, also planned to bypass Ukraine through a route into
southern Europe, over EU rules.
(Additional reporting by Olesya Astakhova in Moscow, Vera
Eckert in Frankfurt and Karolin Schaps in London, editing by
William Hardy)