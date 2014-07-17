BRIEF-Ferrellgas expands footprint in Southern California with acquisition of Valley Center Propane
* Ferrellgas partners lp - terms of transaction were not disclosed.
MOSCOW, July 17 Russia's No.2 natural gas producer Novatek said on Thursday its key projects would go ahead despite new U.S. sanctions imposed over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
It said the sanctions did not hurt the company's production and commercial activity. Novatek also pledged to take the "necessary measures" to finance its LNG projects with its international partners.
Novatek owns the controlling stake in Russia's Yamal LNG projects. Its partners there are France's Total and China's CNPC. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
PARIS, March 15 French oil major Total has started up production from the Moho Nord site off the coast of the Republic of Congo, with the facility set to have a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
* Abenteuer acquires Temiskaming & Fabre Cobalt-Silver Property