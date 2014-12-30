KIEV Dec 30 Ukrainian authorities denied on
Tuesday a report in pro-Kremlin media that a radioactive leak
had taken place at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, Europe's
largest.
Life News newswire published documents which it said came
from Ukraine's emergencies ministry and showed that a leak at
the power plant had led to a spike in radiation over the past
two days exceeding permitted norms by 16 times.
Three officials from Ukraine's emergencies ministry, energy
ministry and the plant itself told Reuters there had been no
leak.
"The plant works normally, there have been no accidents,"
said an energy ministry official. The officials could not
comment if documents published by Life News were authentic.
Reuters was not able to verify the documents independently.
Russia and Ukraine are going through one of the worst phases
in relations after Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and
was accused by the West of sending troops to east Ukraine to
support a rebellion against Kiev.
In the nuclear sphere, Moscow and Kiev are at odds over
supplies on nuclear fuel after Ukraine said it wanted to replace
some Russian supplies with fuel from U.S. firm Westinghouse.
Moscow said the move would put the safety of Ukrainians and
Europe in general in danger.
Earlier this month, Ukrainian authorities reported an
accident at the plant but said it represented no danger to
health or the environment.
An explosion and fire at Ukraine's Chernobyl power plant in
1986, the world's worst nuclear accident, was caused by human
error and a series of blasts sent a cloud of radioactive dust
billowing across northern and western Europe.
