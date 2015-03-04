(Adds quotes, further testimony, background)
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, March 4 A U.S. sanctions team is in
Europe this week discussing possible deeper sectoral penalties
against Russia if a ceasefire deal with Ukraine is further
violated, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday.
Victoria Nuland, U.S. assistant secretary of state for
European affairs, told a congressional hearing there were new
concerns about heavy shelling and fighting around Donetsk and on
the road to Mariupol by pro-Russian separatists.
Another Russian convoy also had crossed the Ukrainian
border, she told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
"Our sanctions team is in Europe this week," Nuland said,
adding that there had been more than 100 violations of the
European-brokered ceasefire agreements.
She said it was important that the United States was in line
with Europe on additional sanctions that will be imposed on
Russia if the ceasefire worked out in Minsk last month is
"further violated or if there is a further land grab."
Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned Russia that
any serious violation of the ceasefire, which she described as
fragile, would prompt more sanctions.
The truce was agreed on Feb. 12 with Ukrainian President
Petro Poroshenko and Russia's Vladimir Putin to end the fighting
that has killed roughly 6,000 people since April.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle expressed frustration
with what many said was the Obama administration's "resistance"
to providing weapons to Kiev despite increased Russian
aggression.
Representative Eliot Engel said he would propose legislation
to support Ukraine and that while the United States was
providing substantial assistance to Kiev, it was not enough.
"It will offer Ukraine greater assistance on a variety of
fronts," Engel said. "It will dial up the pressure on Vladimir
Putin for his reckless, destructive and destabilizing policies."
Nuland said U.S. President Barack Obama was very engaged in
the Ukraine crisis and had asked U.S. agencies for advice on
arming Ukraine's military.
"These issues are still under review internally, including
the types of equipment ... that would respond directly to some
of the Russian supply," Nuland said, adding that Russia had
transferred hundreds of pieces of military equipment to
pro-Russian separatists since December.
Nuland acknowledged Ukraine had tried to acquire weapons on
the world market but countries were waiting for the green light
from Washington before they sold them to Kiev.
"A number of the things that the Ukrainians requested are
not readily available unless the U.S. were to license onward
export," Nuland said.
