WASHINGTON, March 6 China agrees with the United
States that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine
must be respected in its dispute with Russia, the White House
said in statement on Wednesday after top-level contacts between
the two countries.
In comments posted on its website, China's Foreign Ministry
said that State Councilor Yang Jiechi had urged all sides to
exercise restraint and said the crisis must be resolved through
political and diplomatic means.
The legitimate rights and interests of all ethnic groups in
Ukraine must be taken into account, added Yang, who spoke to
President Barack Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice.
China is treading a cautious path in the Ukraine dispute,
withholding criticism of strategic partner Russia while adhering
to its traditional policy of not interfering in the affairs of
other countries.
A White House statement said Yang and Rice reaffirmed the
importance to U.S.-China relations of deepening "practical
cooperation to address regional and global challenges."
"They also agreed that the United States and China share an
interest in supporting efforts to identify a peaceful resolution
to the ongoing dispute between Russia and Ukraine that is based
on respect for international law and upholds Ukraine's
sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.
The United States has engaged in global diplomatic efforts
to gather opposition against Russia's deployment of troops in
the Crimea region of southern Ukraine.
Obama spoke earlier to British Prime Minister David Cameron
as Washington seeks to mount European pressure on Europe.
Vice President Joe Biden talked by phone with Latvian
President Andris Berzins to underscore the United States'
commitment to peace and security in the Baltic region.