By Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, March 4 President Barack Obama spoke
to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday about a potential
resolution to the crisis ignited by Russian intervention in
Ukraine's Crimea region, a senior administration official said.
Under the proposal, Russia would pull back its forces in
Crimea to their bases in the region, limit the Russian troop
numbers to a Ukraine-mandated ceiling of 11,000, and allow in
international monitors to ensure the human rights of ethnic
Russians are being protected, the official said.
The so-called off-ramp out of the crisis would allow for
direct discussions between the Russians and the new Ukraine
government with the potential for some international mediation.
Ukraine elections in May would proceed.
Obama made clear to Merkel he would not attend a G8 summit
scheduled for June in Sochi, Russia, if the status quo remains
in Ukraine, the official added. Preparatory meetings about the
summit have already been suspended.
In comments at a fundraiser on Tuesday night, Obama said:
"We may be able to de-escalate over the next several days and
weeks. ... It's a serious situation and we are spending a lot of
time on it."
A White House statement about the Obama-Merkel phone call
said the two leaders expressed grave concern over Russia's
"clear violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial
integrity."
They "agreed on the importance of de-escalating the
situation, including through the deployment of international
observers and human rights monitors, and of initiating direct
talks between Russia and Ukraine," the White House said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied that Russian
armed forces were directly engaged in the bloodless seizure of
Crimea, but said he had the right to send in military forces to
protect Russian nationals who he says feel threatened by the new
Ukrainian government after the ouster of pro-Moscow President
Viktor Yanukovich.
U.S. officials insist there is no evidence to support the
Russian allegation that ethnic Russians in Ukraine are at risk.
"President Putin seems to have a different set of lawyers
making a different set of interpretations," Obama told reporters
on Tuesday. "But I don't think that's fooling anybody."
The senior Obama administration official, who briefed
reporters on condition of anonymity, said Merkel had been in
touch with Putin about the potential solution, and that Obama
had talked about it with the Russian leader in their 90-minute
phone call on Saturday.
'NOT A SIGN OF STRENGTH'
Obama, who has drawn fire from Republicans for his handling
of Ukraine, rejected suggestions the Russian move was a clear
strategic step.
"I actually think that this has not been a sign of strength
but rather a reflection that countries near Russia have deep
concerns and suspicions about this kind of meddling and if
anything, will push some countries further away from Russia," he
said in remarks to reporters on Tuesday.
Obama said he held a meeting of the National Security
Council on Tuesday morning, his second such session in two days
about Ukraine.
U.S. officials are still considering an array of economic
weapons to penalize Russia, starting with targeting the assets
of Russian officials directly involved in the intervention in
Crimea or more broadly to target a wider range of Russian
officials, officials have said.
Senator Orrin Hatch, the senior Republican on the U.S.
Senate Finance Committee, urged the Obama administration in a
letter on Tuesday to use all available tools to ensure Russian
compliance with international law, and offered to work with the
administration to give it more such tools if needed.
Putin's remarks on Tuesday in which he said Russia would use
military force in Ukraine as a last resort were seen in the
Obama administration as a sign he is keeping his options open in
Ukraine, the official said.
U.S. officials envision three potential scenarios ranging
from the nightmarish to the best case. The worst would be a
Russian move into eastern Ukraine, which the official said would
be a dangerous escalation.
The other would be a decision by Russia to park itself in
Crimea, and the third would be a de-escalation of the crisis and
acceptance of an amicable resolution.
Obama said a U.S. aid package was aimed in part at making
sure Ukraine had elections and that legitimate elections should
show the country is able to govern itself. He urged Congress to
back the aid package.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; Additional
reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Bill Trott, Eric Beech
and Peter Cooney)