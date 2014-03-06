BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $22 mln - SEC filing
* Chairman and CEO Lloyd C. Blankfein's 2016 total compensation was $22 million - SEC filing
WASHINGTON, March 6 President Barack Obama on Thursday ordered the freezing of U.S. assets and a ban on travel into the United States of those involved in threatening the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.
Obama signed an executive order aimed at punishing those Russians and Ukrainians responsible for a Russian incursion into the Crimea region of southern Ukraine, a crisis that has raised old-style Cold War tensions.
The order, the White House said in a statement, is "a flexible tool that will allow us to sanction those who are most directly involved in destabilizing Ukraine, including the military intervention in Crimea, and does not preclude further steps should the situation deteriorate."
In addition, the State Department is putting in place visa restrictions on a number of officials and individuals, reflecting a policy decision to deny visas to those responsible for or complicit in threatening the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.
* Chairman and CEO Lloyd C. Blankfein's 2016 total compensation was $22 million - SEC filing
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 Opposition from the United States, Saudi Arabia and others has forced Germany to drop a reference to financing programmes to combat climate change from the draft communique at a G20 finance and central bankers meeting.
NEW YORK, March 17 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations fell to session lows on Friday as the University of Michigan's survey of consumer sentiment said U.S. consumer inflation declined in early March, reviving some concerns about price growth reaching the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal.