WASHINGTON, March 28 President Barack Obama on
Friday said Russia's troop buildup on the Ukraine border was out
of the ordinary and called on Moscow to pull its military back
and begin talks to defuse tensions.
"You've seen a range of troops massing along that border
under the guise of military exercises," he told CBS "This
Morning" in an interview in Vatican City. "But these are not
what Russia would normally be doing."
Obama said the moves might be no more than an effort to
intimidate Ukraine, but also could be a precursor to other
actions.
"It may be that they've got additional plans," he said.
