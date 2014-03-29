* US officials wary of Putin's assurances on Ukraine
* Kerry, Russia's Lavrov to meet again soon
* Obama says Putin grieving for loss of Soviet Union
(Updates with Kerry-Lavrov meeting next week)
By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason
RIYADH, March 29 U.S. President Barack Obama
ended a four-nation foreign trip on Saturday in the same
situation as he began it - facing great uncertainty about a
diplomatic way out of the Ukraine crisis.
His diplomatic consultations in The Hague, Brussels and Rome
over the past week all resulted in a strong show of unity
between the United States and Europe that Russia must face
consequences should it move against southern or eastern Ukraine.
But it remains an open question whether the European allies
would be able to stomach the kind of crippling sanctions
required to significantly undermine Russia's economy since some
of their own economies would be jolted as well.
A late-night phone call on Friday between Obama and Russian
President Vladimir Putin raised the possibility that Moscow
might be willing to negotiate a diplomatic outcome.
But the news was greeted warily by U.S. officials,
unconvinced that Putin really wants to cut a deal.
Obama talked to Putin just after a meeting in Riyadh with
Saudi King Abdullah, where the civil war in Syria, another major
bone of contention between the United States and Russia, was a
main topic of conversation.
U.S. officials now will "see whether Russians are serious
about diplomacy" on Ukraine, was how one senior Obama
administration official described the aftermath of the phone
call with Putin.
They recall all too well Russia's earlier assurances to the
West that it would make no move against Ukraine's Crimea region
- and then it annexed the Black Sea peninsula.
Now, U.S. officials are increasingly concerned about
Russian troops, numbering as many as 40,000, massed on Ukraine's
eastern border.
SECOND GUESSING
A Russian statement on the Putin-Obama phone call also said
Putin had raised concerns about Transdniestria, a tiny breakaway
territory comprised mainly of Russian-speakers in the ex-Soviet
republic of Moldova.
At the heart of subsequent negotiations expected between
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov is a U.S. diplomatic "off ramp".
Under this plan, international monitors would be deployed to
Ukraine to ensure the safety of ethnic Russians - the issue
Moscow cited in annexing Crimea -, Russia would pull back its
forces from the border and there would be a direct
Russia-Ukraine dialogue.
Lavrov and Kerry discussed Ukraine in a telephone call on
Saturday as well as the timing of further contact, Russia's
Foreign Ministry said. Kerry will travel from Riyadh to Paris
before a to-be-scheduled meeting with Lavrov early next week in
Europe, State Department spokesman Jen Psaki told reporters.
U.S. officials are still puzzling over Putin's intentions.
During a visit to The Hague, Obama said Russia was a "regional
power" seeking to exert influence in the region.
"I think he's been willing to show a deeply held grievance
about what he considers to be the loss of the Soviet Union,"
Obama told CBS News in an interview on Friday.
"I think there's a strong sense of Russian nationalism and a
sense that somehow the West has taken advantage of Russia in the
past and that he wants to in some fashion, you know, reverse
that or make up for that."
Obama has not only to convince the Europeans of the need for
strong action but also to explain to Americans back home why
what happens in Ukraine should be of concern to the United
States.
A recent CBS News poll showed 56 percent of Americans
approve of sanctions enacted thus far by the United States and
the European Union, but 65 percent do not think the United
States should provide military aid and weapons to Ukraine.
The poll also showed 57 percent did not believe the United
States had a responsibility to do something about Ukraine.
Obama himself said he could understand why people "might
decide to look the other way", but that the "international
order" must be protected.
