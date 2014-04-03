WASHINGTON, April 3 The White House objected to
Russia's increase in natural gas prices for Ukraine on Thursday
and said markets should determine prices.
White House spokesman Jay Carney spoke after Russian natural
gas producer Gazprom announced it would virtually
double the gas price for Urkraine to $485 per 1,000cubic meters
this month, which Ukraine said was politically motivated.
"That kind of action taken coercively against Ukraine is
something we oppose," Carney told reporters.
"We believe that markets should determine energy prices," he
said.
