WASHINGTON Aug 1 President Barack Obama on
Friday defended U.S. efforts to pressure Russia to withdraw
support from Ukrainian separatists, saying Russian President
Vladimir Putin was defying logic by ignoring the damage Western
sanctions had inflicted on Russia's economy.
"We have done everything we can to support the Ukrainian
government and to deter Russia from moving further into
Ukraine," Obama said at a news conference. "But short of going
to war, there are going to be some constraints in terms of what
we can do if President Putin and Russia are ignoring what should
be their long-term interests."
"Objectively speaking, President Putin should want to
resolve this diplomatically, to get these sanctions lifted, get
their economy growing again," he said. "But sometimes people
don't always act rationally."
