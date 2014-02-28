(Corrects headline to Ukraine)

WASHINGTON Feb 28 The White House urged Russia to respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine on Friday, saying any intervention would be a grave mistake.

White House spokesman Jay Carney's comment came as reports surfaced of armed men having taken control of two airports in the Crimea region in what the new Ukrainian leadership called an invasion.

Carney said U.S. officials are seeking clarification on the origin of the armed men.

"Intervention would be a grave mistake," he said. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Doina Chiacu)