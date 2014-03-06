UPDATE 5-Oil prices firm, heading for modest weekly rise
* Oil shipments to Asia up 3 percent since OPEC-led deal (Releads, updates prices, adds comment)
WASHINGTON, March 6 The White House on Thursday, responding to a question about whether the United States would ease restrictions on exports of liquefied natural gas to supply Ukraine, said the Department of Energy would be responsible for decisions about liquefied natural gas exports.
"The Department of Energy has regulatory authority over liquefied natural gas exports," White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a briefing.
"DOE will continue to make public interest determinations on a case-by-case basis considering economic, energy security, environmental and geopolitical impacts among other factors," Carney said. (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal, Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Oil shipments to Asia up 3 percent since OPEC-led deal (Releads, updates prices, adds comment)
SOFIA, March 17 Bulgaria's caretaker prime minister said on Friday he was taking steps to prevent any attempts by Turkey to influence an election next week in favour of a political party that represents Bulgarian Turks, the country's largest ethnic minority.
LONDON, March 17 Prime Minister Theresa May pledged on Friday to fight for the "precious, precious union" of the United Kingdom, unveiling what she called her Plan for Britain with a warning to Scotland not to pursue its independence plans.