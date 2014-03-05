WASHINGTON, March 4 President Barack Obama spoke
to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday about the
situation in Ukraine and discussed a potential resolution to the
crisis, a senior Obama administration official said.
The officials also said Obama would not attend a G8 summit
scheduled for Sochi, Russia, in June unless there is a Russian
reversal in the Ukraine crisis.
Obama has discussed with Putin what officials call an
off-ramp for the Russians to the Ukraine crisis in which Russia
would pull its forces in Crimea back to their bases and allow
international monitors to ensure the rights of ethnic Russians
are protected, the official said.
Obama also discussed with Merkel the potential solution,
which would also involve the Russians engaging directly with the
new government in Ukraine, the official said.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Peter Cooney)