WASHINGTON, April 30 President Barack Obama will visit Poland in June, adding the stop to a trip in which Russia's actions in Ukraine are expected to dominate his agenda, as it did during his last trip to Europe in March.

Obama will hold bilateral meetings in Warsaw, and participate in an event marking Poland's emergence from communism 25 years ago, the White House said.

Vice President Joe Biden traveled to Poland last month to show support for the region as Russia moved to annex the Crimean region of Ukraine.

After Warsaw, Obama will meet with leaders of the G7 group of nations in Brussels. The meeting had originally been slated as a G8 Summit in Sochi, Russia, but it was canceled because of Russian intervention in Ukraine.

Obama also will travel to France to participate in ceremonies marking the 70th anniversary of D-Day. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech and Sandra Maler)