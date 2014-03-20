(Adds details on previous targets)

WASHINGTON, March 20 The United States on Thursday expanded its list of sanctions on Russians over the seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region, including 20 more Russian officials and close allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as a top Russian bank.

Any assets they have in the United States will be frozen and they will also be barred from U.S. travel.

President Barack Obama said he had signed a new executive order that paved the way for possible broader sanctions to target various Russian sectors, including financial services, energy, mining, engineering and defense.

Here is a list of those targeted by the U.S. sanctions:

AFFECTED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY:

Viktor Ozerov, chairman of the Security and Defense Committee of the Federation Council

Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament

Evgeni Bushmin, deputy speaker of the Federation Council

Nikolai Ryzhkov, senator in Russia's Federation Council

Sergei Zheleznyak, deputy speaker of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament

Sergei Mironov, member of the council of the State Duma

Aleksandr Totoonov, a member of the Committee on Culture, Science, and Information in the Federation Council

Oleg Panteleev, first deputy chairman of the Committee on Parliamentary Issues.

Sergey Naryshkin, chairman of the State Duma

Victor Ivanov, director of Russia's Federal Drug Control Service

Igor Sergun, head of Russia's military intelligence service

Sergei Ivanov, Putin's chief of staff

Alexei Gromov, Putin's deputy chief of staff

Andrei Fursenko, a Putin aide

Vladimir Yakunin, chairman of the board of the Russian state-owned company Russian Railways and a close confidant of Putin

Vladimir Kozhin, Putin's head of administration overseeing the Kremlin and other government buildings

Gennady Timchenko, a founder of the commodity trading company Gunvor whose activities have been linked to Putin

Arkady Rotenberg and Boris Rotenberg, brothers who support Putin and made billions in Sochi Olympic-related contracts

Yuri Kovalchuk, the largest shareholder of Bank Rossiya and is the personal banker for senior Russian officials

Bank Rossiya, which serves as the bank for senior Russian officials and has about $10 billion in assets, making it the 17th largest bank in Russia

AFFECTED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY :

Vladislav Surkov, Putin aide

Sergey Glazyev, Putin adviser

Leonid Slutsky, State Duma deputy and chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration, and Relations with Compatriots

Andrei Klishas, member of the Council of Federation of the Federal Assembly and chairman of the Federation Council Committee of Constitutional Law, Judicial, and Legal Affairs, and the Development of Civil Society

Valentina Matviyenko, head of the Federation Council

Dmitry Rogozin, Russian deputy prime minister

Yelena Mizulina, deputy of the State Duma

Sergey Aksyonov, Prime Minister of Crimea

Vladimir Konstantinov, speaker of the Crimean parliament

Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of Ukrainian Choice who U.S. officials say also supported Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych

Viktor Yanukovych, former Ukrainian president who fled to Russia (Reporting by Washington Breaking News Desk; Editing by David Storey and Sandra Maler)