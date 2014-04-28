By Steve Holland and Warren Strobel
WASHINGTON, April 28
WASHINGTON, April 28 U.S. President Barack Obama
calls his sanctions policy against Russia "calibrated", while
his Republican rivals dismiss it a "slap on the wrist" and
Russia condemns it as "illegitimate."
As the White House embarks on what experts agree is a
cautious approach to penalizing Russia for its intervention in
Ukraine, the strategy behind the seemingly light penalties is
being cast by Obama administration officials as a slow battle of
attrition, chipping away at Russian President Vladimir Putin's
credibility while keeping U.S. policy in lockstep with Europe.
The deliberative policy is rooted in Obama's multilateral
style of governing and a belief that the United States must not
overreach in a way that could have costly consequences. But it
has left Obama open to criticism from Republicans in Congress
who feel he is too weak and not taking the worst East-West
crisis since the Cold War seriously enough.
A third round of sanctions issued on Monday targeted seven
Russian government officials, including two from Putin's inner
circle, and 17 companies linked to Putin allies. Some 38 people
have now been targeted for penalties since Russia's military
seizure of Crimea in March. The penalties include asset freezes
and visa bans.
The Obama administration's method to imposing sanctions is
to slowly increase the pain on Putin's inner circle and those
businesses that profit from ties to him, to force the Russian
leader to back down from the crisis in Ukraine.
But even Obama admits he is not sure how successful his
strategy will be.
"These sanctions represent the next stage in a calibrated
effort to change Russia's behavior," Obama told a news
conference in Manila as he wrapped up a week-long Asia trip. "We
don't know yet whether it's going to work."
Accusations that Obama was moving too slowly surfaced again
on Monday after U.S. sanctions hit Igor Sechin, a Putin ally who
heads Russia's major oil company Rosneft, but steered clear of a
more substantial target, Alexei Miller, chief of the powerful
Russian gas company Gazprom.
"Until Putin feels the real pain of sanctions targeting
entities like Gazprom, which the Kremlin uses to coerce Ukraine
and other neighbors, as well as some significant financial
institutions, I don't think diplomacy will change Russian
behavior and de-escalate the crisis," said Republican Senator
Bob Corker of Tennessee.
U.S. officials say Miller and Gazprom could be cited in
future sanctions. Given European dependence on Russian natural
gas, the United States has been slow to penalize Russia's energy
industry.
"I think that our goal is to move in a systematic way, in a
careful way, in a way that also gives them (Russia) a chance to
change their policy and take a different course," Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew, an architect of the sanctions policy, told
NBC News. "Our goal here is obviously not to hurt the Russian
people. It's to get them to change their policy."
UNDERMINING PUTIN
The broader U.S. goal is to undermine Putin's promise to his
people of economic vitality at home.
The Russian stock market has been jolted by the sanctions,
the ruble is the worst-performing currency among major emerging
markets, and the Russia's economy has experienced $60 billion in
capital flight this year, exceeding last year's total.
White House deputy national security adviser Tony Blinken
told Reuters the hit to the Russian economy is endangering the
"compact" Putin has with the Russian people, which has been to
promise economic growth and influence for Russians in return for
them staying quiet politically.
"He can't deliver on that compact," said Blinken. "So in the
near term, there may be some increased nationalism as a result
of the actions in Crimea, for example. But over time if he
doesn't deliver for people the kind of support he's had is not
likely to endure."
Robert Hormats, a former undersecretary of state who is now
at the Kissinger Associates consulting firm, said Putin was
obviously aware of the U.S. strategy and was "banking on the set
of nationalistic forces to keep this going for awhile."
U.S. officials believe it is important to hold in reserve
what would be far more consequential, and potentially risky,
sanctions against key sections of the Russian economy like
energy, defense, financial services, metals and mining and
engineering.
These would be launched only under far more dire
circumstances, such as a direct Russian military invasion of
Ukraine. U.S. officials believe European leaders who Obama has
consulted frequently on Ukraine in recent weeks are on board
with sectoral sanctions if there is a Russian invasion.
"It's incremental, it's cautious, it's very Obama-esque,"
said Judith Lee, an international trade lawyer who advises
clients on compliance with economic sanctions. "I think the U.S.
administration has to walk a very fine line to keep our European
allies on board. It's kind of a 'coalition of the willing.'"
While this maintains a united front between the United
States and Europe, critics say Obama is missing a chance to show
global leadership on the Ukraine crisis. But among the
president's Democratic allies on Capitol Hill, there is a
recognition that Obama can go only so far for now on sanctions.
"This is what the Europeans can agree to at this time," one
Democratic congressional aide said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
