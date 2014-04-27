French bonds on defensive before first TV debate in presidential race
* Televised debate between French presidential candidates awaited
(Corrects spelling of separatist spokeswoman's name)
SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, April 27 One of the eight European observers being detained by pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukraine city of Slaviansk on Sunday evening was escorted to an Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) vehicle and driven away.
A Reuters reporter outside the city administration building in Slaviansk said the man came out, escorted by three unarmed men, got into a white OSCE jeep and drove off. The group declined to answer reporters' questions.
Stella Khorosheva, a spokeswoman for the separatist mayor of Slaviansk, said the observer who left is a Swedish national. "He has a mild form of diabetes and so we decided to let him go," she told reporters.
Asked if he was the only one of the observers who was to be released on Sunday, she replied: "Yes." (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
* Televised debate between French presidential candidates awaited
LONDON, March 20 Citi is the latest major bank to abandon its headline forecast for a fall in the euro to below parity with the dollar, upping its prediction for the single currency over the next six to 12 months to $1.04 from $0.98 previously.
CAIRO, March 20 Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Monday his country was expecting foreign direct investment to increase to $13-15 billion in the 2017-18 fiscal year, after a currency flotation in November revived foreign interest.