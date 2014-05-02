UPDATE 2-China's refinery runs at second-highest on record, gas output flat
* Jan-Feb natgas output unchanged yr/yr (Adds analyst comment on flat natgas output)
KIEV May 2 At least 38 people were killed in a fire on Friday in the trade union building in the centre of Ukraine's southern port city of Odessa, regional police said.
In a statement, the police said some had been overwhelmed by smoke and others were killed when they jumped from the building's windows. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Matt Robinson)
* Jan-Feb natgas output unchanged yr/yr (Adds analyst comment on flat natgas output)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 14 Australia is becoming an interesting microcosm on how to, or how not to, transition an economy from being predominantly powered by coal to more climate-friendly alternatives.
* IEA releases closely watched monthly oil market report on Weds