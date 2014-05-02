KIEV May 2 One man was shot dead in clashes between pro-Russian protesters and supporters of Ukrainian unity in the largely Russian-speaking port city of Odessa, local police said on Friday.

Police said in a statement protesters had thrown petrol bombs, paving stones and "explosive devices" during the clashes in the southern city, and that the man had been shot in the chest, puncturing his left lung.

He died before the ambulance reached him. (reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)