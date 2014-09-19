SOCHI, Russia, Sept 19 Russia's natural resources minister said on Friday that it was highly likely that U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp and its Russian counterpart Rosneft had halted operations in the Kara Sea due to Western sanctions over Ukraine.

"I have received information that possibly drilling has been halted," Sergei Donskoi, the minister, told journalists. Asked whether the drilling could have been stopped due to sanctions, he said there was a "high probability".

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Exxon had halted drilling at an offshore oil well in Russia's remote Arctic just a few days after the United States and European Union barred companies from helping Russia exploit Arctic, deep-water or shale-oil fields.

