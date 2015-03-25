GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover as markets try to move past Trump's policy stumble
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
KIEV, March 25 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has fired billionaire Ihor Kolomoisky as governor of a key region in the east after a raid by armed men on the Kiev offices of a state oil firm, his website said on Wednesday.
The 52-year-old has been at the centre of a political storm since men, armed and masked, briefly entered the offices of UkrTransNafta last Thursday night after its director, an ally of Kolomoisky, was replaced.
As governor of Dnipropetrovsk, Kolomoisky, a banking, energy and media tycoon with a fortune put at $1.8 billion by Forbes last year, has been a valuable ally to the central government by financing volunteer battalions there to defend against pro-Russian separatists.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Paul Tait)
SINGAPORE, March 28 Oil prices edged up on Tuesday on a weaker dollar, but crude continued to be weighed down by surging U.S. production and uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led supply cut is big enough to rebalance the market.