* Oligarch accused of sending armed men into state firm
* But he credited with stopping rebel seizure of key region
* Deputies pressing president to limit power of super-rich
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, March 25 Ukraine's president fired
powerful tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky as a regional governor on
Wednesday in a risky move that could affect the internal balance
of power and Kiev's fight against Moscow-backed separatists.
The 52-year-old Kolomoisky has been at the centre of a
political storm since armed and masked men, apparently loyal to
him, briefly entered the offices of the state-owned oil monopoly
UkrTransNafta in the capital Kiev last Thursday night after its
director, his ally, was summarily replaced.
As governor of the eastern industrial region Dnipropetrovsk
region, Kolomoisky, a banking, energy and media tycoon with a
fortune that Forbes put at $1.8 billion last year, has been a
valuable ally to the Kiev government in arming and financing
militia groups and volunteer battalions there to hold off
pro-Russian separatists.
Commentators said dismissing Kolomoisky was a tough decision
for Poroshenko who was under pressure from radical deputies to
curb what they said was a dangerous power play in Ukraine's
capital city still gripped by political tension as an uneasy
ceasefire holds in the east.
Russian officials have increasingly portrayed Poroshenko as
weak and suggested he faces a major challenge trying to rein in
the oligarchs, as well as what it calls the "party of war".
A statement on Poroshenko's website said the President had
dismissed the hard-nosed, tough-talking mogul during a meeting
on Tuesday after the oligarch had offered to step down.
Kolomoisky is, alone among the so-called oligarchs, credited
with taking firm action against separatism in the east -
successfully snuffing out rebel attempts to seize control of
Dnipropetrovsk last year. As such, he has been a pivotal figure.
There was no immediate word from Kolomoisky's camp on what
his next step would be and whether his sacking as governor would
affect his support for volunteer battalions that have fought
alongside regular army in the east. The situation remains
volatile with key cities such as Mariupol seen as under threat.
Some say Poroshenko may have been motivated reluctantly to
take a tough line with Kolomoisky to demonstrate to the
International Monetary Fund and other of Ukraine's Western
creditors that he was determined to clean up the chaotic
loss-making state energy sector.
In a separate move partly intended to impress Ukraine's
creditors, two high-ranking state officials were detained in a
glare of publicity at a televised government meeting in Kiev on
Wednesday and accused of involvement in high-level
corruption.
But by alienating Kolomoisky, a highly influential figure in
a sensitive region, Poroshenko has taken a risky step as he
seeks to win back the diplomatic initiative in the crisis with
Russia over the separatist conflict, commentators said.
Some commentators suggest it could mark the start of an
internal power struggle between Poroshenko and the powerful
tycoon who has emerged from political upheaval and war in
Ukraine to be the most dominant of the big business oligarchs
controlling key parts of the economy.
In what most commentators took to be an indication of
growing alarm over Kolomoisky's funding of volunteer armed
battalions, Poroshenko said on Monday he would not allow
governors to run their own "pocket armies".
"Sacking Kolomoisky was the most difficult, but the truest,
decision that Poroshenko has made in staffing policy," said
Serhiy Leshchenko, one of those deputies who had pressed for the
President to take action against the recalcitrant oligarch.
And though Kolomoisky was not Poroshenko's principal backer
in his campaign for president last May, he is known to have the
allegiance of about 15 deputies in Poroshenko's political bloc
in parliament, Ukrainian media say.
POROSHENKO SECURITY
Significantly, Poroshenko went out of his way to give an
assurance that the region would continue to be well defended
from encroachment by rebels who have taken control of large
swathes of territory in the two neighbouring regions of Donetsk
and Luhansk.
"We must guarantee peace, stability and calm. The
Dnipropetrovsk region must remain a bastion of Ukraine in the
east to defend peace and calm for civilians," he said, according
to a comment on his website, after signing the decree on
Kolomoisky's dismissal.
Kolomoisky is one of a handful of so-called oligarchs who
emerged in the early years after Ukraine's independence from the
Soviet Union in 1991 to secure control over large sections of
the economy, including key areas such as energy, and becoming
key political players behind the scenes.
But the conflict in the east, in which 6,000 people have
been killed since last April, has altered the dynamics and the
balance of forces among the super-rich with the Ukrainian media
now talking of a "war of the oligarchs", commentators say.
Kolomoisky's star has risen, these commentators say, while
the influence, for example, of steel magnate Rinat Akhmetov,
Ukraine's richest man whose fortune is now put at $6.5 billion
by Forbes and much of whose business in the east has been hit by
war, has faded.
The influence of Dmytro Firtash, the owner of Group DF which
has interests in the chemical, gas and banking sectors, has also
waned since he was arrested in Vienna a year ago at the FBI's
request on charges of bribery.
Kolomoisky himself is involved in a multibillion-dollar
legal battle in the High Court in London which pits him against
rival oligarch, Viktor Pinchuk, and relates to ownership of a
iron ore mine which was sold off in 2004.
Poroshenko himself built a billion-dollar empire in the
confectionery business before becoming president last May after
street protests ousted the Moscow-backed Viktor Yanukovich from
power, triggering Russia's annexation of Crimea and the
separatist rebellions in the east.
The affair at the Kiev offices of UkrTransNafta on March 19
turned the spotlight again on the role of Ukraine's big
businessmen and the future of their empires as the country
grapples with economic crisis and separatist war.
Men, armed and masked, entered the offices late at night
after the director, a long-standing ally of Kolomoisky's was
summarily dismissed. The tycoon himself appeared at the scene
and angrily cursed and berated journalists.
"I came to free the building from Russian saboteurs," he
could be heard saying on a YouTube video clip in which he swore
at reporters.
Kolomoisky, co-founder of the banking chain Privatbank, has
interests in energy, media, aviation and metals. He has no
direct business connection with UkrTransNafta, which is under
full state ownership.
But deputy Leshchenko and other radical deputies accused
Kolomoisky of making a crude power play which challenged the
state and the President's legitimacy.
Commentators have suggested that Kolomoisky may have
over-reacted after suffering a setback last week when the
Ukrainian parliament passed a law reforming Ukraine's
state-owned joint stock companies.
The new law, which lowers the numbers of shareholders
required to be present for a vote at a meeting, directly hits
the interests of Kolomoisky's Privat Group, which owns 43
percent of shares in the oil extraction company UkrNafta and
until now had been able to block voting.
Poroshenko pointedly signed that new law into effect at the
same time as he dismissed Kolomoisky as governor.
