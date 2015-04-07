* One targeted company is owned by Ukraine's richest man
* Prosecutor says low prices paid at "artificial" auctions
* Poroshenko says he wants to "de-oligarchise" Ukraine
KIEV, April 7 Ukraine's judicial authorities
moved to curb the influence of the super-rich on Tuesday by
challenging tenders that gave leading businessmen control over
key power companies under ousted president Viktor Yanukovich.
The legal actions targeted the 2012 and 2013 sell-offs of
electricity-generating companies in eastern Ukraine to holdings
of multi-billionaire Rinat Akhmetov and a close associate, and
of a power distributor in the west of the country.
State assets in Dniproenergo and Donbasenergo and a main
power distributor in the Zakarpatya region were sold off for low
prices in tenders limited to a few favoured participants, the
prosecutor's office said in a statement.
"These privatisations ... were drawn up in such a way as to
artificially create the conditions for acquisition of the state
assets by specific individuals, which significantly narrowed
down the circle of potential purchasers," it said.
The move against Akhmetov, Ukraine's richest man, and other
oligarchs close to the disgraced Yanukovich appeared to be part
of concerted moves by the pro-Western leadership to end cronyism
and break the influence of the super-wealthy on political life.
In a statement on Tuesday, Akhmetov's DTEK holding company
said it saw no reason to review the privatisation of
Dniproenergo, which it said had been carried out legally.
It said it any such action by the prosecutor's office would
be a violation of the fundamental rights of private ownership
and rebound on government privatisation plans later this year.
President Petro Poroshenko began the drive to curb oligarch
power by sacking tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky as Dnipropetrovsk region
governor last month after a bid to put a legal brake on his
commercial interests in the oil industry.
"DE-OLIGARCHISATION"
Poroshenko, under pressure from Western financial
institutions and potential donors to clean up in exchange for
bail-out money, has since announced a campaign to clip the wings
of oligarchs who try to buy influence with lawmakers.
He appears to have set his sights on the gas industry, the
battleground for competing oligarch interests ever since
independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
Some deputies are pushing for legislation that will curb the
power of another tycoon, Dmytro Firtash, the owner of Group DF.
Firtash, who was arrested in Vienna last year on charges of
bribery, still controls an empire built up under Yanukovich
controlling much of Ukraine's regional gas distribution network.
"They (the oligarchs) want chaos, not order. I want the
de-oligarchisation of the country," Poroshenko told Channel 5
television on Saturday.
Akhmetov's DTEK company paid $147 million for 25 percent of
Dniproenergo's state assets in 2012, two years after Yanukovich
was elected, to boost his extensive energy and steel holdings.
Control over Donbasenergo went to Ihor Gumenyuk, a friend of
Akhmetov and member of Yanukovich's Regions party, in a 2013
tender in which his Energoinvest Holding snapped up 61 percent
of the state share for $90 million.
Half the state share in the Zakarpatya power distributor was
sold in early 2012 for about $18 million, only slightly above
the opening price, to a company run by Russian businessmen.
