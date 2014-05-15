FOREX-Dollar near 4-mth low vs yen as Treasury yields, stocks slide
* Euro near 7-week high vs dollar (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
MOSCOW May 15 Russia's envoy to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe has said the international security and rights body's statements on Ukraine are being influenced by the government in Kiev, Itar-Tass news agency reported on Thursday.
"The (OSCE observer) mission's reports (in Ukraine) are being sterilised by means of pressure from the Kiev authorities," the envoy, Andrei Kelin, was quoted as saying in Vienna. Itar-Tass did not immediately provide details.
Kelin said the chances of starting a national dialogue in Ukraine on ending the country's crisis would be slim if Kiev continued military operations against Russian-speaking separatists in the east of the country. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)
* Euro near 7-week high vs dollar (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
To access the newsletter, copy the following link and paste it in a web browser: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03222017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to speak at 23rd conference of Auditor Generals of Commonwealth Nations in New Delhi 10:30 am: DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abh
* Shares further undermined by report of N. Korean missile launch