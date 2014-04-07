VIENNA, April 7 The U.S. ambassador to the OSCE
said Russia had amassed tens of thousands of troops near the
border with Ukraine and called on Moscow to take steps to
de-escalate the situation.
"We have strong evidence that there are tens of thousands of
forces on the border and again not in their normal peacetime
positions or garrisons," Daniel Baer told reporters after an
emergency meeting of the 57-member Organisation for Security and
Cooperation in Europe on Monday to discuss the issue.
The Russian delegation did not address the meeting, Baer and
other diplomats said.
"What the Russian Federation should be doing is taking steps
to de-escalate the crisis. They have played a principal role in
the crisis and there are clear practical steps they can take to
de-escalate," including engaging with the international
community and allowing inspections of troop movements, he said.
Protests in eastern Ukraine in which pro-Russian activists
seized public buildings in three cities are part of a plan to
destabilise Ukraine and bring in Russian troops who were in a
zone less than 30 km (19 mile) zone from the border, Prime
Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said in Kiev.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson)