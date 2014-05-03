MOSCOW May 3 Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov and the Swiss president Didier Burkhalter "confirmed the
need for complete fulfillment of Geneva declaration" on Ukraine,
the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Burkhalter is also presently the chairman of the
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
The statement followed a phone conversation between Lavrov
and Burkhalter on Saturday where they discussed the situation in
Ukraine and especially "the rampage of radicals" in Odessa, the
statement said.
(Reporting By Jason Bush)