VIENNA, June 30 The Organisation for Security
and Cooperation in Europe said on Monday it had scaled back
monitoring operations in eastern Ukraine and frozen further
deployments after eight of its observers were held hostage for a
month.
The security and rights watchdog's deputy chief monitor,
Alexander Hug, said all eight - four set free on Friday and four
on Saturday - were unharmed and their release had been
unconditional.
But he said the Vienna-based organisation had shrunk its
activities in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatist
rebels have been fighting forces of the Kiev government since
Russia's annexation of Crimea in March.
The 57-member body sent observers to monitor compliance with
a four-way declaration on de-escalation of the crisis agreed in
Geneva in April.
"We look forward to the day soon when we can resume our
activities in eastern Ukraine to full mission strength, but for
that to happen we need a number of improvements," Hug told
journalists in Vienna.
"We need weapons to disappear, we need checkpoints to
disappear and we need freedom of movement."
Sporadic violence has continued in eastern Ukraine despite a
ceasefire declared by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on
June 20 to allow for peace talks with the rebels. The ceasefire
is due to expire on Monday evening.
Hug said a planned increase in the number of OSCE observers
in Ukraine from 250 to 500 was on hold.
"We do not want to put further monitors at risk," he said.
He said that should the security situation improve in the
ways he described, "we will be able quickly to increase up to
those figures that are included in our mandate".
