KIEV, July 29 Rebels in east Ukraine accused the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on Tuesday of "serving the interests of the United States and Ukraine" and said they could ban the security and rights group from working at the crash site of a Malaysian airliner.

The self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" also said in an emailed statement it was going to halt cooperation with the OSCE, until now the main body tasked with negotiating access to the crash site for international experts.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)