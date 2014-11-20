* OSCE official says Minsk accords are only option
* U.N. says 4,317 killed since April
VIENNA Nov 20 Prospects for peace in eastern
Ukraine are "bleak", underscoring the need to uphold a shaky
ceasefire between government forces and pro-Russian separatist
rebels, a senior official from the OSCE security watchdog said
on Thursday
Swiss diplomat Heidi Tagliavini, the Organization for
Security and Cooperation in Europe's envoy to the Trilateral
Contact Group that includes senior representatives from Ukraine
and Russia, said there was no alternative to peace accords
signed in Minsk in September, no matter how dire the situation.
"Whatever (their) shortcomings may be and wherever they may
need to be supplemented, the (Minsk) documents are the door on
the road to peace in eastern Ukraine, and they will continue to
be so," she told a meeting of the 57-member OSCE in Vienna.
"I am unable to accept any remarks that the ceasefire
arrangements of Minsk have fallen apart. Yes, it has been broken
many times but it is the only agreement in place which has any
restraining power on the use of force."
Fighting in eastern Ukraine has killed an average of 13
people each day in the eight weeks since the ceasefire
agreement, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al
Hussein said on Thursday. At least 4,317 people have been killed
and 9,921 wounded since April.
Tagliavini said the situation had not improved since world
leaders met last weekend in Australia, where they threatened
Russian President Vladimir Putin with more sanctions. Fighting
continues at key locations including Donetsk airport and the
outskirts of the coastal city of Mariupol.
She said the conflict could escalate, with severe
consequences for the region and beyond, if not handled with
care. "The outlook is still bleak," she added, citing reports of
a new military buildup in the conflict zone.
Ukraine has accused Russia of violating the Minsk accord by
failing to stop arms and fighters crossing into its territory,
supplying the separatists with weapons and keeping Russian
forces in Ukraine. Moscow denies these charges.
Russia is pressing Ukraine to hold direct talks with
separatist leaders, but Kiev is refusing, saying this would
imply recognition of 'people's republics' they have set up in
eastern Ukraine. "We will not hold direct talks with your
mercenaries," Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Additional reporting by Richard
Balmforth in Kiev; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)