MOSCOW May 3 The release of OSCE observers from European countries shows the "bravery and humanism" of the defenders of Slaviansk, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry said that the step was taken "in conditions, when a peaceful town is coming under a direct, unmotivated attack..."

"Without doubt this is evidence of the bravery and humanism of the defenders of the town. They showed in the first place concern about the security of foreign citizens." (Reporting By Jason Bush, editing by Nigel Stephenson)