MOSCOW May 3 The release of OSCE observers from
European countries shows the "bravery and humanism" of the
defenders of Slaviansk, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a
statement on Saturday.
The ministry said that the step was taken "in conditions,
when a peaceful town is coming under a direct, unmotivated
attack..."
"Without doubt this is evidence of the bravery and humanism
of the defenders of the town. They showed in the first place
concern about the security of foreign citizens."
(Reporting By Jason Bush, editing by Nigel Stephenson)