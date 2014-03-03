* U.S. wants Moscow to back observer mission to Ukraine
* Russian envoy to OSCE is non-committal
* Ukraine ambassador says Kiev will defend itself with "all
possible means"
By Michael Shields and Georgina Prodhan
VIENNA, March 3 A senior U.S. diplomat urged
Russia on Monday to support sending an OSCE observer mission to
Ukraine to help monitor human rights and defuse the tense
military situation.
But Moscow's ambassador to the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Europe's leading human rights and
democracy watchdog, was non-committal, saying some international
missions may do more harm than good.
Washington has been pushing for the United Nations or OSCE
to send a mission of perhaps hundreds of people to take stock of
human rights, monitor treatment of minority populations and
evaluate security concerns raised by both sides of the conflict
in Ukraine.
Such a mission would require a consensus decision, meaning
Russia's support would be needed.
The U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and
Eurasian Affairs, Victoria Nuland, lobbied for the move at a
meeting of the OSCE permanent council in Vienna on Monday.
"There will be very, very broad consensus for that
monitoring mission. We call on Russia to join that consensus,
make the right choice and pull back its forces," she told
reporters.
"We are using all of our channels of dialogue to make the
case to Russia that it doesn't have to be this way, that it
should make a 21st century choice to settle its issues
politically and through negotiation, not with military force."
The OSCE, originally set up during the Cold War as a
platform for dialogue between East and West, has played a
significant role in monitoring human rights and other issues in
many places in the past - for example in the countries that
emerged from the bloody collapse of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.
But diplomats say its overall work in recent years has been
hobbled by renewed East-West tension.
Russia's OSCE envoy, Andrey Kelin, did not rule a mission
out but said Moscow needed more information on the plan, which
the OSCE said could accompany a "contact group" it hoped to form
of leading players in the drama.
"We need actually to have more details before making a
decision," he told reporters.
"We know that there have been different missions. Some of
them have done good for the countries which were in conflicts.
But some of them, for instance in Kosovo, they haven't done
good, but I should say more they have contributed to worsen the
situation."
The OSCE is sending around three conflict prevention and
police experts to Ukraine in the next 24 hours under existing
mandates. It will also deploy a mission to observe presidential
elections in Ukraine scheduled for May 25.
Ukraine's ambassador to the Vienna-based OSCE had told the
council meeting that Kiev will use "all possible means" to
defend itself from a Russian military threat,
"Ukraine is a peaceful country but it will protect its
sovereignty and territorial integrity from an aggressive war
with all possible means in full compliance with the UN charter,"
Ambassador Ihor Prokopchuk told a session of the human rights
and democracy watchdog's permanent council.
He said Kiev wanted an immediate repeal of Russian
authorisation to use force in Ukraine, the return of military
forces to their permanent duty stations and the establishment of
dialogue between Moscow and the authorities in Ukraine.
