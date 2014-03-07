SOCHI, Russia, March 7 Ukrainian Paralympic chief, Valeriy Sushkevich, said on Friday his team would pull out of the Winter Paralympic Games if Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

"I am very afraid that despite the world's wishes and my call that the irreversible will happen during the Paralympics. I declare: we will pull out of the 11th Paralympic Games in Russia that very second if the thing we fear and which we are against ... happens," he told a news conference, clearly referring to a possible invasion by Russian troops into Ukraine.