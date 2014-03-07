GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rises before expected Fed rate rise, stocks fall
* Oil falls as OPEC says stocks still rising despite output cuts
SOCHI, Russia, March 7 Ukraine's Paralympic chief, Valeriy Sushkevich, said on Friday he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to ensure there would be peace during the Winter Paralympic Games and that his team would not pull out over events at home.
"I repeated my one request, the one and most important request, that before and during (the Games) there will be peace," he told a news conference, describing a meeting with the Russian president. He added his team would not boycott the competition in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
* Oil falls as OPEC says stocks still rising despite output cuts
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 14 Snow piled up rapidly in parts of the northeastern United States on Tuesday as a blizzard began blowing in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools canceling classes.
BERLIN, March 14 Germany's next government must set exact targets for cutting CO2 emissions soon after September's national election to provide clarity for local governments and companies to plan, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.