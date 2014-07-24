* Yatseniuk tenders resignation, angry at parliament
* Parties force new parliamentary election
* Pro-Europeans accuse Yanukovich allies of hampering laws
KIEV, July 24 Ukraine's prime minister tendered
his resignation on Thursday, berating parliament for failing to
pass legislation to take control over an increasingly precarious
energy situation and to increase army financing.
Earlier on Thursday, two parties quit the government
coalition, forcing new elections to a parliament whose make-up
has not changed since before the toppling of pro-Russian
President Viktor Yanukovich in February.
His successor, President Petro Poroshenko, supported the
move, which one politician said would clear "Moscow agents" from
the chamber.
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk's resignation could leave a
hole at the heart of decision-making as Ukraine struggles to
fund a war with pro-Russian rebels in its east and deals with
the aftermath of a plane crash that killed 298 people.
The usually mild-mannered Yatseniuk bellowed at politicians
who had failed to pass a law to allow a liberalisation of
control over Ukraine's pipeline system.
He said politicians risked losing the hearts and minds of
Ukrainians who had protested for months in the "Maidan"
demonstrations in favour of joining Europe and against
Yanukovich.
"History will not forgive us," he told parliament.
"Millions of people made this revolution. We did not take
the European choice but the 'heavenly hundred' and thousands of
other Ukrainians did," he said, referring to those killed,
mainly by sniper fire, during the protests.
Yatseniuk, who has been central to talks with the European
Union and the United States, cannot leave office immediately,
political analysts said, because he is obliged to continue his
duties before a new prime minister and government are installed.
But his impassioned speech underlined the frustration of
many in Ukraine that change in the higher echelons of power was
taking too much time.
"FULL RESET"
Morale has also sunk in Kiev since the downing of a
Malaysian airliner in rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine
last week, even though Ukrainian forces are making headway in
the military campaign against the separatists.
Poroshenko welcomed the decision by the nationalist party
Svoboda and the Udar (Punch) party of former boxing champion
Vitaly Klitschko to withdraw from the majority coalition in
parliament.
"Society wants a full reset of state authorities,"
Poroshenko said in a statement, adding that the move showed that
those who decided to quit the coalition were following the will
of the people.
Politicians and pro-European activists have complained that
while Ukraine has a new president, it has yet to elect a new
parliament since the toppling of Yanukovich in February, and
accuse his supporters of hampering its work.
Yatseniuk said that by blocking legislation, like a bill to
allow consortiums with European or U.S. companies to operate
Ukraine's ageing gas distribution system and storage facilities,
parliament was putting Ukraine's future at risk.
By not tackling budget spending, it was also putting the
lives of Ukraine's soldiers in jeopardy, he said.
"It's unacceptable that because laws have not been passed,
we now have no means with which to pay soldiers, doctors,
police, we have no fuel for armoured vehicles, and no way of
freeing ourselves from dependence on Russian gas," he said.
"Those people who are sitting there under fire, can we just
think of them?"
