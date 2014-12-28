KIEV Dec 28 Ukraine's parliament backed on
Sunday the final reading of laws that will simplify tax
legislation and impose additional duties on imports, improving
the chances a 2015 budget will be approved soon as required by
the country's Western backers.
Voting was delayed as deputies debated the merits of the
amendments, with some arguing they unfairly increase prices for
Ukrainians, many of whom are already struggling to make ends
meet as the economy teeters on the edge of bankruptcy.
The government says the more than $1 billion that the higher
import duties will generate is essential for next year's draft
budget, which is already forecast to show a deficit of 3.7
percent of GDP.
Parliament is under pressure to approve a budget as soon as
possible in order to get the next tranche of financial aid under
a $17 billion International Monetary Fund loan package.
Higher import duties will make it harder for foreign firms
to sell their products in Ukraine, a fact acknowledged by Prime
Minister Arseny Yatseniuk.
"Problems could arise with our trade partners," he told
parliament, advising that the law should only come into effect
once the government has consulted on it with international
partners.
Parliament also backed an amendment on budget
decentralisation and were due to vote on a law abolishing
certain social benefits, also required by the draft budget,
which sets out a strict austerity plan for Ukraine.
Foreign currency reserves have more than halved since the
start of the year to a 10-year low, due to gas debt repayments
to Russia and efforts to support its struggling currency, the
hryvnia.
Remaining reserves stand at just under $10 billion, barely
sufficient to cover two months of imports.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Angus MacSwan)