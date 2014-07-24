KIEV, July 24 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko welcomed on Thursday the exit of two parties from the majority coalition in parliament, opening the way for him to call a new election.

"The society wants a full reset of state authorities," Poroshenko said in a statement, adding the move showed that those who decided to quit the coalition were following the will of the people. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)