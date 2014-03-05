WASHINGTON, March 5 The U.S. military, eying ways to support allies during the crisis in Ukraine, is stepping up joint training through an aviation detachment in Poland and boosting participation in a NATO air policing mission, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel told Congress on Wednesday.

Hagel said he aimed to speak with his Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday and that the top U.S. military officer, General Martin Dempsey, had spoken with his Russian counterpart earlier in the day. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and David Alexander)