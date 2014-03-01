East Libyan forces say they have retaken oil ports
BENGHAZI, Libya, March 14 East Libyan forces said they had regained control on Tuesday of the major oil ports of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider from a rival faction that seized them earlier this month.
MOSCOW, March 1 President Vladimir Putin has not yet decided whethe to deploy Russian troops in Ukraine, his spokesman was quoted as saying on Saturday after the Federation Council upper house of parliament empowered him to do so.
"After the decision by the Federation Council, the president has received the full arsenal of means needed to resolve the situation, in terms of using (military) forces and in terms of taking decisions about (withdrawing) the head of our diplomatic mission in the United States," Dmitry Peskov was cited as saying.
"At the same time, it's necessary to underscore that the president has not yet taken either decision. These decisions have not yet been taken."
The news agency Interfax also cited Peskov as saying that the Kremlin hopes that there will be no further escalation of the crisis.
LONDON, March 14 Global oil markets are gradually rebalancing, but progress has been slower and more uneven than the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and bullish hedge funds expected.
* All of the TSX's 10 main groups fall; energy group down 2.3 pct