WARSAW, Sept 15 Poland's economy minister said
on Monday he did not expect significant disruptions in the
country's gas system, blaming last-week's problems with supplies
from Russia's Gazprom on insufficient communication.
"Relations (with Gazprom) are appropriate," Janusz
Piechocinski told a news conference. "There was lack of
communication, maybe the Russian side was testing its partners
in Ukraine and Belarus - those who are responsible for
distribution in these countries."
Poland, at odds with Russia over a pro-Russian rebellion in
eastern Ukraine, was forced to suspend gas flows to Ukraine for
two days earlier this week after its gas importer PGNiG
said it had not been receiving the volumes of gas requested from
Gazprom since Monday.
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)