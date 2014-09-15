WARSAW, Sept 15 Poland's economy minister said on Monday he did not expect significant disruptions in the country's gas system, blaming last-week's problems with supplies from Russia's Gazprom on insufficient communication.

"Relations (with Gazprom) are appropriate," Janusz Piechocinski told a news conference. "There was lack of communication, maybe the Russian side was testing its partners in Ukraine and Belarus - those who are responsible for distribution in these countries."

Poland, at odds with Russia over a pro-Russian rebellion in eastern Ukraine, was forced to suspend gas flows to Ukraine for two days earlier this week after its gas importer PGNiG said it had not been receiving the volumes of gas requested from Gazprom since Monday. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)