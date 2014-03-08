KIEV, March 8 A Ukrainian border patrol plane
came under fire while flying at about 1,000 metres (3000 feet)
near the administrative border with Russian-occupied Crimea on
Saturday, the border guards said.
No one was hurt when gunmen opened fire on the unarmed
aircraft, a spokesman said. The Diamond light aircraft was
flying three crew on an observation mission, the spokesman said.
Russian forces took control of Crimea last week. Pro-Moscow
separatists have declared the region part of Russia and plan a
referendum for March 16 to confirm it.
Moscow says it has no troops in Crimea beyond those normally
stationed there with its Black Sea Fleet, an assertion ridiculed
by the West.
