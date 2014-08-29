WARSAW Aug 29 Poland denied the flyover of a plane carrying Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu because it changed its status to military from civil for unknown reasons, the spokesman for Poland's state air navigation services agency PAZP said on Friday.

"Of course we will grant a permit for the return flight over Poland when the plane changes back its flight plan to non-military," Pawel Paluch said.

He said the plane had received a diplomatic permit for the return flight over Poland as a civil flight of Aeroflot. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Alison Williams)