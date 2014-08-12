* Poland should cut 2015 GDP forecast to 3.3 pct - deputy PM
* Current forecast of 3.8 pct out of reach given Ukraine
* Piechocinski say investment may stagnate
* Sees no risk of gas shortages in Poland this winter
By Marcin Goettig and Pawel Sobczak
WARSAW, Aug 12 Poland should downgrade its
economic growth outlook for 2015 to take account of fallout from
the Ukraine crisis and tit-for-tat sanctions between Russia and
the West, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said.
In an interview with Reuters he said Poland's ample gas
stocks would enable it to weather any Ukraine-related supply
disruption this winter without experiencing shortages.
But the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine, where government
forces are fighting pro-Russian separatists and NATO says there
is a high risk of Russian military intervention, could damage
investment by deterring Polish companies from spending, he said.
"Every trade 'war', every uncertainty in the economy is
particularly costly for both sides," Piechocinski said.
"I am a supporter of writing a more cautious forecast into
the (2015) budget instead of later revising the budget lower,"
said the deputy prime minister, who is also the economy minister
and leader of the PSL, the junior partner in the centre-right
coalition.
Piechocinski said that the 2015 draft budget, which is to be
sent to parliament by end-September, should assume economic
growth at 3.3 percent instead of the current 3.8 percent. The
finance ministry has not ruled out revising the assumptions, but
no decision has been taken.
'BLACK SCENARIOS'
In a decision that will hit Polish producers, Russia last
week banned various food imports from the United States and the
European Union in response to sanctions imposed earlier by the
West.
Piechocinski said that if not for the Ukraine crisis,
growth in Poland, central and eastern Europe's largest economy,
would be much closer to 4 percent this year than the 3.3 percent
currently forecast by the government.
Polish exports to Russia reached $10.8 billion last year,
about 2 percent of Polish GDP. Ten percent of these exports were
in goods now banned by Russia.
Exports to Russia already fell an annual 10.7 percent in the
first half of the year and those to Ukraine - which borders
Poland - were down 26.4 percent.
Piechocinski said that in a worst-case scenario, Polish
exports to Russia could fall by over 20 percent this year and by
40 percent to Ukraine.
"Of course we are doing everything so that these black
scenarios do not materialise," Piechocinski said. "Hence, we are
happy for instance that Kazakhstan and Belarus did not join in
(Russia's) sanctions."
The two countries are members of a Kremlin-led customs
union. Piechocinski would not elaborate on their role, but in
theory Polish exports could be shipped to Belarus or Kazakhstan
and from there re-exported to Russia, side-stepping Moscow's
embargo.
"What happens in the east of Poland, this uncertainty, not
great results of the European economy - these are signals that
force businesses, especially these small and medium-sized ones,
to reconsider whether to invest," Piechocinski said.
"So one has to take into account that we may return to
stagnation in investment," he said.
Economists polled by Reuters expect Poland's economic growth
to slow to an annual 3.2 percent in the second quarter, with
analysts saying that risks are skewed towards a lower reading.
The data is due on Thursday.
Piechocinski said that his PSL party will propose increasing
the proportion of taxpayers' earnings that are free from
personal income tax, to stimulate the economy.
GAS NEGOTIATIONS
Piechocinski said there was no risk of gas shortages in
Poland this winter, as the country has record stocks of gas
after doubling its storage capacity.
Russia halted gas supplies to Ukraine in June because of a
row over pricing. Kiev has warned it could impose sanctions on
Russian gas transit to Europe.
"If the Ukrainian direction were at risk, then the Polish
economy would pass safely through the gas crisis from autumn to
next spring," Piechocinski said.
Poland relies on Russian imports for roughly two-thirds of
its annual gas usage of 15 billion cubic metres.
But Russia's dominance of the market could be weakened in
the future as European states develop shale gas reserves and
import liquefied natural gas from other sources.
The deputy prime minister said there were grounds to expect
that Poland might be able to negotiate lower prices for the gas
its state gas company PGNiG buys from Russia's Gazprom
. Negotiations are due to start in late autumn.
"The gas market has been moving from a supplier market to a
consumer market," Piechocinski said. "Now, we are paying one of
the highest prices because the advantages have been on the side
of (our) partner.
"However, we are still building an alternative to Russian
gas supplies because, as a good housekeeper, we want to keep our
eggs in more than one basket."
(Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)